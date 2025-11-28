Lil Jon's stunning halftime show at Ravens vs Bengals Thanksgiving game - Watch

Lil Jon performed at the Ravens vs Bengals halftime show (Instagram/Lil Jon) Lil Jon headlined the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Thanksgiving halftime show at the M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday Lil Jon headlined the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals Thanksgiving halftime show at the M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday. As the 54-year-old took the stage, thousands of fans in the stadium sang along.

Jon performed some of his top hits at the Ravens-Bengals game. Fans shared videos and photos on social media.

Who is Lil Jon?

Lil Jon (born Jonathan H. Smith, January 17, 1971, Atlanta) is the Grammy-winning rapper, DJ, and producer who became the undisputed king of crunk in the early 2000s. Fronting Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz, he exploded with platinum hits like “Get Low,” “Yeah!” (with Usher & Ludacris), and “Turn Down for What” (with DJ Snake). Known for his signature ad-libs (“YEAH!”, “OKAY!”, “WHAT?!”) and high-energy calls, dreadlocks, grills, and pimp chalices, he turned hype into a global brand.

Beyond music, he’s appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, launched energy drinks, and became a viral meme. In 2024-2025, he re-emerged as a surprise country-crossover star, collaborating with artists like Shaboozey and performing at major events.

Earlier in the day, Post Malone performed at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys halftime show. Ahead of the Thanksgiving show, Malone told the Cowboys, “I'm from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It's a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”

Malone also paid tribute to late Cowboys star Marshawn Kneeland by wearing a No. 94 patch on his jacket.