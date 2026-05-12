Magic Johnson's endorsement of Karen Bass ignites firestorm, blasted as 'selfish move'; 'LA is in terrible state'

“She’s doing a tremendous job,” Johnson said in the video shared online by Bass. “Mayor Bass has to have a second term.”

The controversy erupted after Bass posted a campaign-style video featuring Johnson praising her leadership in Los Angeles and supporting her bid for a second term as mayor. In the video, Johnson highlighted Bass’s efforts on homelessness, housing and city governance, keeping their decades-long friendship in center.

Magic Johnson has found himself embroiled in a political fire after he publicly endorsed Karen Bass for reelection as Los Angeles Mayor. The endorsement earned Johnson a furious reaction from Trump ally and former diplomat Ric Grenell.

Long friendship between Magic Johnson and Karen Bass Bass acknowledged their more than 30-year friendship while sharing the endorsement video and thanked Johnson for his support and involvement in community issues across the city.

Johnson said in the video, “Reason I am supporting Mayor Bass, first of all, is because I go back with her probably 30 years.”

Bass reiterated and said, “Magic Johnson has been my friend for over 30 years,” Bass wrote in the video post. “His belief in how I’m changing Los Angeles means everything to me. Magic has poured his heart into this city long before anyone asked him to — through investment, through community, through showing up. I am deeply honored to have his endorsement.”

In the endorsement video, Johnson specifically praised Bass’s handling of homelessness and public safety. He said, “She sustained the first ever consecutive decrease in homelessness….she is doing a tremendous job.”

He added, “Listen, you took on a tough job here, and you’ve done a fabulous job, and all of us appreciate your effort and what you’re doing, and we look forward to helping you continue your mission and the things that you have in store – your vision for the city.”

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