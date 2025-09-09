LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy was back in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup on Monday night after missing 23 games with an oblique injury. Max Muncy returns to Dodgers lineup after 23-game absence, aiming to boost struggling team

The scuffling NL West leaders hope he brings an offensive punch that's been missing.

Muncy is hitting .258 with 17 home runs and 64 RBI in 89 games. The third baseman had been on the injured list since Aug. 15, his second IL stint of the season. He was out a month over July and August with a left knee bone bruise.

“It’s a big boost,” manager Dave Roberts said before the game. “We’ve been waiting for this one for a long time, not to add any pressure to Max.”

Muncy and his left-handed bat were fourth in the batting order against Colorado behind Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

“The body feels in a good spot,” he said before the game. “This is kind of one of those rare rehab assignments where you’re not entirely worried about results. You’re just more worried about how is your body coming out of it.”

The Dodgers were 1-5 on their East Coast swing, including a stunning 4-3 loss at Baltimore after Yoshinobu Yamamoto was an out from Major League Baseball's first no-hitter this season.

“I was watching every single inning, and it’s a tough one to come back from when there’s no off-day,” Muncy said. “But that’s why I’ve always said we got to keep our focus just one day at a time. If we get an entire group of guys buying into that, then I’m going to feel pretty good about our chances.”

The Dodgers took a one-game lead over second-place San Diego into Monday night's series opener against the last-place Rockies. They trailed Philadelphia by four games for the National League's No. 2 seed, with the NL East leaders set to visit Los Angeles next week.

The Dodgers were 3-7 in their last 10, having struggled against last-place Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

“Time's running out to climb out of it,” Muncy said. “The only team that we need to be worrying about is ourselves.”

With Muncy back, catcher Chuckie Robinson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

MLB: /MLB

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.