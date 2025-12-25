Mediocre Cowboys, injury-ravaged Commanders aim for 'some success' FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-DAL/PREVIEW The Dallas Cowboys visit the Washington Commanders on Christmas Day wondering what might have been.

With a pair of winnable division road games remaining , the 6-8-1 Cowboys could finish with a .500 record but there's no possible path to the playoffs thanks to their recent showings. Since upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13 to improve to 6-5-1, the Cowboys dropped three straight to the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers the latter two at home.

"We've done some things that we're proud of this year. Certainly not the success in the win-loss column, that's very evident, we're disappointed about that," said first-year Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer. "But I'm fueled by the fact that we get to play an NFC East opponent this week and then next week, and we want to win to sustain some success. We have a chance to go potentially 5-1 in the division."

Meanwhile, the Commanders are probably wondering what else can go wrong.

After oft-injured starting quarterback Jayden Daniels was ruled out for the season after appearing in just seven games, Marcus Mariota led the team to a win against the Giants on Dec. 14 that snapped an eight-game losing streak. Washington then built a 10-7 halftime lead versus the visiting Eagles last Saturday. Mariota left in the third quarter with quad and hand injuries while Philadelphia rolled to a 29-18 victory that clinched the NFC East title.

Backup Josh Johnson finished 5-of-9 passing for 43 yards and an interception. The 39-year-old Johnson, in his 10th NFL season dating back to his debut in 2009, has played in 48 games with a 1-8 record in nine career starts. That win came in 2018 with Washington.

Mariota did not practice all week as Johnson got the majority of reps, and Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Johnson will get the start. Recently signed Jeff Driskel will be his backup as Mariota has been ruled out.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury respects Johnson's experience.

"When you're coaching and you're talking through different concepts, he has thoughts on it," Kingsbury said. "He's been in it before. It may have been called eight different names and different systems he's played in, but he's probably repped it in a game at a time or two."

Driskel, signed off Arizona's practice squad on Monday, knows the system. The 32-year-old served as Washington's third-string quarterback last season.

Johnson will likely find himself in a track meet against Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense, which ranks second in the NFL with 393.1 yards per game.

Prescott already has passed for 4,175 yards and leads the NFL in attempts and completions . Receiver George Pickens has 88 catches for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns. Prescott and Pickens are among the five Cowboys named to the Pro Bowl.

Despite the playoffs being out of reach, Prescott has no desire to sit out the final two games.

"I wanna show that every chance I can get out there, I'm trying to play, and to my standard, expectations and, not only that as we're just talking about how important it is to stop this losing streak and finish this season off with two wins," he said.

Prescott threw three touchdown passes in the Cowboys' 44-22 win against the visiting Commanders on Oct. 19, a game Daniels left with a hamstring injury.

Washington's defense has not improved since. They rank 31st as they allow 382.7 yards per game. Dallas sits just one notch ahead with 380.1 yards surrendered per game. The Cowboys are allowing 30.3 points per game compared to 26.9 for the Commanders.

In addition to Mariota, Washington on Wednesday ruled out linebacker Nick Bellore , defensive tackle Daron Payne and tackle Laremy Tunsil . Veteran defensive lineman Eddie Goldman and rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane were placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

For Dallas, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, and starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and reserve running back Phil Mafah were ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is questionable and will be a game-time decision.

As corresponding moves ahead of Thursday's game, the Cowboys signed defensive back Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated linebacker Justin Barron from the practice squad for this game.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.