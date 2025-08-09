Morice Norris injury update: Lions DB opens up about scary fall; says 'all good'

Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris has given an update on his injury after the team’s preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night ended early due to his fall. The 24-year-old was hurt when he tried to tackle running back Nathan Carter with 14:50 left on the clock. Norris was taken off the field in an ambulance, The Associated Press reported. Now, the Lions player has thanked his followers for their concern. Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was hit by Atlanta Falcons running back Nathan Carter during the second half of NFL preseason football game,(AP)

Morice Norris gives an update on injury

In an Instagram story, Morice Norris shared a screenshot of a Bible verse that talked about gratitude. The verse, taken from Thessalonians 5:18, mentioned that one should give thanks to God “in all circumstances.”

Norris wrote over the photo, “Amen Amen I’m all good man don’t stress it appreciate all the check ins and love.”

What happened to Morice Norris?

During the Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, the Lions' safety suffered a major injury after his head snapped backward when he collided with the thigh/knee area of Nathan Carter during the first play of the fourth quarter, CBS Sports reported.

At first, it appeared that Norris lost consciousness after the serious incident. Soon after, medical staff arrived on the field, and Norris was checked for several minutes. Later on, officials carried him off the field on a stretcher, and he was loaded into an ambulance.

As per the broadcast crew of Lions, Norris was spotted blinking his eyes when the officials were taking him away from the field, while coach Dan Campbell informed after the game that he was breathing and speaking.

Sometime later, an official release from the Detroit Lions informed that Norris was in "stable condition and has feeling and movement in all his extremities."

The team further stated that he was being kept at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital overnight for observation. "We would like to thank the Atlanta Falcons organization, the EMS team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the doctors and staff at Grady for their support," it added.

As per NFL.com, the game was officially suspended at 9:35 PM ET, while 6:19 was still remaining on the clock. An announcement in this regard was made by the referee, Shawn Hochuli.

The Lions were leading by 17-10 at the conclusion of the intense matchup.

