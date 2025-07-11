Najee Harris suffered ‘superficial’ eye injury in July 4 fireworks; Here's what it means

Los Angeles Chargers QB Najee Harris suffered a "superficial eye injury" during a Fourth of July fireworks display, his agent said in a statement on Thursday. Superficial injury, as the name suggests, is means that no serious damage has taken place in Harris' eyes and he is expected to be in the Charges roster in the upcoming NFL season. Najee Harris. (najee_harris/Instagram)

In a statement shared with NFL Insider Adam Schaffer, Harris's agent, Doug Hendrickson, said that Harris "was present at a 4th of July event where a fireworks mishap resulted in injuries to several attendees," where Harris suffered a "superficial eye injury." Hendrickson added that Najee Harris is "fully expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season."

What Is a Superficial Eye Injury?

In medical terms, a superficial eye injury refers to damage that affects the outermost layers of the eye or surrounding structures without penetrating deeply into the eye itself. They are usually not sight-threatening and heal well with minimal treatment.

Fireworks Mishap Where Najee Harris Was Injured:

The fireworks mishap where Najee Harris was injured happened at a gathering at Harris' hometown in Antioch, in California, on July 4. As many as five people sustained injuries in the incident, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, as per CBS Bay Area. The location of the incident was the 2200 block of Spanos Street, near Linden Way.

Among the fire injured, one had serious injuries, while the rest had only minor injuries, the report noted. While four of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital by first responders, one of the victims went on their own.