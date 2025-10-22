NBA on NBC returns after 23 years, but Gen Z players are clueless: ‘I wasn’t alive, man’

The 2025-26 season of the NBA is back, and the league is back on the airwaves of NBC. This is a major development as the last time the NBA was on the NBA was back in 2002, for that year’s Finals, The Athletic reports. ‘NBA on NBC’ was the network’s telecast of the league from 1990 to 2002. The coverage had as its theme music ‘Roundball Rock’ – a composition by musician John Tesh. NBA on NBC returns after 23 years with classic nostalgia, but today’s players have no clue what it is(AP)

NBA on NBC

So, on October 21, when NBA on NBC made a grand comeback, no effort was spared to increase the nostalgia component of the telecast.

The network started the telecast with a tribute montage featuring the great names from the 1990-2002 era – Michael Jordan, Reggie Miller, Patrick Ewing, and Magic Johnson. Then, they played the iconic ‘Roundball Rock’.

This should have brought on a full-blown nostalgia fever. Except, the stars on court have no recollection of the era, and for good reason. They were not old enough to remember any of it, some even being born after NBC lost the rights, like Victor Wembanyama (born 2004), The Athletic reported.

Players’ reaction to queries about NBA on NBC memories

As per The Athletic, reactions of various players to being asked about the NBA on NBC in the good old days were given. And they were uniform in being clueless about the whole thing.

The reigning MVP of the league, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, simply said, “The NBA and NBC? I have no … none, zero.”

His teammate Chet Holmgren was blunt and said, “I wasn’t alive, man.” New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, too, was clueless: “I wasn’t old enough.”

Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham simply asked: “Oh, I need a memory from then?” Wemby was stunned by the question and asked, “You’re joking, right?”

Verdict on NBC’s coverage on opening night

As per Awful Announcing, the return of NBA on NBC was not as great as expected. The nostalgia factor was there, and Michael Jordan made an appearance during halftime. But there were audio issues at the start of the coverage.

The expert panel on the pre-game show consisted of Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, and Carmelo Anthony. Maria Taylor was the host. After a few stumbles, the conversation got going but wasn’t as riveting as fans would have wanted it, Awful Announcing said. However, the other aspects of the coverage were praised, especially the intros and interviews with players.

With the opening night out of the way, the coverage has received a mixed response. But things can improve in the coming days.

FAQs:

What is NBA on NBC?

It is the title of the coverage of the league on NBC, which broadcast the tournament from 1990 to 2002.

When did NBC regain the broadcast rights for NBA?

The announcement that NBC has the rights for the NBA again was made in July 2024.

What is Roundball Rock?

It is the theme music composed for the coverage by musician John Tesh.