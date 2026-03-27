‘Olivia Dunne worried’: Paul Skenes' first reaction to Pirates' big decision vs Mets caught on camera

Paul Skenes had a nightmare start to his 2026 season. The Pirates pitcher threw 37 pitches, recording 26 strikes against the New York Mets. He was immediately pulled. As the camera panned to the 23-year-old on the bench, he looked more disappointed than frustrated. Pittsburgh fans, meanwhile, brought up his long-time girlfriend Olivia Dunne into their reactions.

‘Olivia Dunne worried’ While Dunne, an LSU gymnastics alum and SI swimsuit model, did not react to Skenes' poor show vs Mets, several fans noted that she will be ‘utterly disappointed’.

“i'd be worried if i was Olivia Dunne,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Breaking: Olivia Dunne has now moved on.... and you won't guess with whom?” another one wrote, sarcastically.