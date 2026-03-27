‘Olivia Dunne worried’: Paul Skenes' first reaction to Pirates' big decision vs Mets caught on camera
Paul Skenes had a nightmare start to his 2026 season. The Pirates pitcher threw 37 pitches, recording 26 strikes against the New York Mets. He was immediately pulled. As the camera panned to the 23-year-old on the bench, he looked more disappointed than frustrated. Pittsburgh fans, meanwhile, brought up his long-time girlfriend Olivia Dunne into their reactions.
‘Olivia Dunne worried’
While Dunne, an LSU gymnastics alum and SI swimsuit model, did not react to Skenes' poor show vs Mets, several fans noted that she will be ‘utterly disappointed’.
“i'd be worried if i was Olivia Dunne,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“Breaking: Olivia Dunne has now moved on.... and you won't guess with whom?” another one wrote, sarcastically.
Paul Skenes' reaction caught on camera
Skenes appeared lost on the bench. The camera captured his exact expression after Pittsburgh pulled him.
What happened to Paul Skenes?
The Pirates’ Opening Day quickly unraveled, and much of the damage stemmed from poor defense rather than just pitching struggles. A key moment came when center fielder Oneil Cruz misjudged a fly ball, allowing three runs to score. The miscue highlighted concerns about Pittsburgh’s defensive setup, particularly with Cruz flanked by Ryan O’Hearn and Bryan Reynolds, neither known for elite fielding.
Skenes struggles but lacks support
While Paul Skenes wasn’t at his best, his outing was compounded by the lack of defensive backing. The reigning National League Cy Young winner walked two batters and recorded just one strikeout, struggling to settle into a rhythm.
Still, the inability to rely on routine plays behind him only worsened the situation.
Skenes failed to escape the first inning, throwing 37 pitches before being pulled with the Pirates trailing 5-2.
What Paul Skenes said before Opening Day
“We want to win the division. We want to make the playoffs. That’s it. How we do that, who knows?" he said Wednesday.
"I don’t want to put a number of games out there because that’s just putting a ceiling on us. We’ve got to go out there and play well every day.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More