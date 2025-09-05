Amanda Anisimova credited the power of positive thinking as she fought back from a set down to beat Naomi Osaka and reach the US Open final on Thursday. Positivity wins as Anisimova wills way into US Open final

The American eighth seed clawed her way into a second consecutive Grand Slam showpiece with a tense 6-7 , 7-6 , 6-3 win over four-time major champion Osaka.

"I felt like I wasn't playing my tennis because I was nervous, and I was letting the stress get to me a little bit, but then I tried to dig deep and find my game," said the 24-year-old Anisimova.

"I just keep telling myself that I can do it, and I believe in myself. I keep saying that over and over again, not just in the match, but the whole day.

"But I really try and tell my brain, or I guess I feel like manifest it or visualise it, then it will happen. I just try and stay upbeat and positive."

She could have been forgiven for feeling the odds were not in her favour after Osaka won the tie-break at the end of the first set, in which Anisimova paid for her inconsistency.

Only once before had Osaka had lost at a major after taking the opening set, but Anisimova turned to recent experiences to draw belief that she could plot a way back into the match.

"Today, I could have easily said, 'Oh, she's playing better than me, and I can't really do anything,'" said Anisimova.

"I really tried to find a way any way I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough, and she was playing really great tennis.

"I have really worked on myself to really be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself, even when it feels like what is there to believe in, in a way, like, when you're not playing that well."

Her character was severely tested by a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final in July.

Rather than let it scar her, Anisimova has made her mental fortitude a vital asset.

"I have really done a better job of that, and especially since the Wimbledon final. I think I have really shifted with my attitude, as well," she said.

