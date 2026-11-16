Raiders coach Klint Kubiak uncertain about injured Brock Bowers’ ankle after exit against Seahawks

He was then taken to the medical tent before returning to the field for Fernando Mendoza's 10-yard touchdown run. After the score, however, Bowers went to the locker room, with the Raiders listing him as questionable to return.

Bowers stayed down following Ashton Jeanty's rushing attempt but was able to walk off the field without assistance.

The injury appeared to occur during a running play on the Raiders' opening drive, when Bowers was blocking and several players landed on the back of his leg.

The Raiders tight end later re-entered the game in the second quarter with his ankle heavily wrapped, making two attempts to return after getting hurt.

Also read | Geno Smith injury update: Jets QB questionable to return vs Bills after suffering ankle injury; Cade Klubnik takes over

But later in the quarter, he headed back to the locker room and did not return for the remainder of the first half. The Raiders eventually ruled him out for the game.

Klint Kubiak provides Bowers injury update Brock Bowers recorded just two catches for 18 yards, ending his streak of seven consecutive games with 70 or more receiving yards, a run that equaled the tight end record.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said during his postgame media interaction that the 23-year-old would be reevaluated on Monday. He also admitted that he was unsure about the severity of the tight end’s injury, according to an update shared by Raiders insider Ryan McFadden.

“Kubiak is unsure of the severity of Bowers’ injury,” McFadden tweeted. “#Raiders HC Klint Kubiak said Brock Bowers will be reevaluated tomorrow,” another tweet of him mentioned.

Bowers' injury history and 2026 season numbers Bowers has recorded 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns this season. He earned All-Pro honors during his 2024 rookie campaign after posting 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five scores.

However, a knee injury affected much of his previous season, and he missed the Raiders' first two games this year while recovering from knee surgery.

Raiders TE depth With Bowers potentially sidelined by the injury, the Raiders face a concern at tight end. However, they have some cover in the form of Michael Mayer, who is next on the depth chart.

Also read | AJ Brown injury update: Patriots WR leaves Lions game early with hamstring issue as New England’s woes grow

Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon, who was elevated from the practice squad ahead of Week 10, are also expected to take on expanded responsibilities. Meanwhile, Las Vegas could turn more heavily to its receiving corps while Bowers is unavailable.