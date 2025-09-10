New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden will miss significant time this season after injuring his right foot in the first quarter of the season- opening loss at Washington, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Reports: Giants LB Micah McFadden (foot) to miss significant time

McFadden is expected to return at some point this season after having foot surgery, ESPN reported. He was injured tackling Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, then McFadden's right leg was placed in an air cast and he left the field on a cart. He returned to the sidelines later in his street clothes and his right foot in a walking boot.

On the same drive that McFadden was hurt, his replacement Darius Muasau covered Washington tight end Zach Ertz, who caught a 7-yard touchdown pass with 7:00 left in the opening quarter in the Commanders' 21-6 victory.

McFadden, 25, started all 14 games he played last season and led the team with 107 tackles. He also had three sacks, eight tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In his first three seasons, he played 47 games and totaled 267 tackles, six sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 14 QB hits, one interception, two forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

New York selected McFadden in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Indiana. His rookie contract expires at the end of this season.

He had three tackles and one QB hit in his limited action on Sunday.

"That's a tough loss," Giants edge rusher Brian Burns said after the game, per the New York Post. "People don't know how valuable he is to this defense. He flies under the radar a lot, but Micah is a baller."

The Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.