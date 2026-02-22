Rondale Moore reached out to Chiefs star Hollywood Brown hours before death: 'You weren't alone'
Kansas City Chiefs star Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown revealed that Rondale Moore had messaged him just hours before his death.
Rondale Moore, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 25.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Moore was found in a garage with what authorities believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In a statement, the New Albany Police Department said, "The New Albany Police Department is conducting a death investigation at 1611 Ekin Av in New Albany. Rondale Moore (age 25) was found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound."
"The New Albany Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no additional information will be released at this time," the statement added.
The Floyd County Coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled.
Also Read: When Rondale Moore’s mother Quincy Ricketts opened up about his premature birth: ‘Doctors weren’t sure he would live’
Tributes pour in
Kansas City Chiefs star Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown revealed that Moore had messaged him just hours before his death.
“Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago,” the Chiefs receiver wrote on X. “You wasn’t alone bro.. I told you I know how you feel.”
Brown and Moore were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals from 2022 to 2023.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., a running back for the New York Giants, also said he had recently spoken with Moore: “No way man!! Just talked to you. This one hurt my heart. Rip.”
NFL legend J. J. Watt, who finished his career with the Cardinals, also shared a tribute on X: "Can’t even begin to fathom or process this. There’s just no way. Way too soon. Way too special. So much left to give. Rest in Peace Rondale."
Also Read: Rondale Moore last Instagram post viral after Vikings WR dies of suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound; ‘don't feel…'
Moore’s former coach at Purdue University, Jeff Brohm, released a statement remembering his former player: “Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More