Rondale Moore reached out to Chiefs star Hollywood Brown hours before death: 'You weren't alone'

Rondale Moore, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 25.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said Moore was found in a garage with what authorities believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement, the New Albany Police Department said, "The New Albany Police Department is conducting a death investigation at 1611 Ekin Av in New Albany. Rondale Moore (age 25) was found deceased in the garage of the property of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound."

"The New Albany Police Department is currently conducting an investigation into the incident. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation no additional information will be released at this time," the statement added.

The Floyd County Coroner said an autopsy has been scheduled.

Tributes pour in Kansas City Chiefs star Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown revealed that Moore had messaged him just hours before his death.

“Bro ain’t no way brotha you just messaged me few hours ago,” the Chiefs receiver wrote on X. “You wasn’t alone bro.. I told you I know how you feel.”

Brown and Moore were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals from 2022 to 2023.