When Rondale Moore’s mother Quincy Ricketts opened up about his premature birth: ‘Doctors weren’t sure he would live’

Rondale Moore, an NFL wide receiver who died at age 25 in what authorities described as a suspected self-inflicted gunshot incident, survived a fragile start to life after being born premature with underdeveloped lungs. Ricketts raised Moore and his siblings as a single parent. (Instagram/ rondale_moore)

Moore was born five weeks early on June 9, 2000, and was immediately placed in intensive care. He was fed through a nasal tube while doctors monitored his breathing and development. Physicians could not assure his mother he would survive, according to a feature published by the National Football League.

“They couldn’t say for sure if he would live,” his mother, Quincy Ricketts, said in the report. “But he was a fighter.”

Moore spent five weeks in intensive care before he was strong enough to go home. He was described as tiny and fragile and was the youngest of Ricketts’ four children.

Mother emphasized discipline and education Ricketts raised her children as a single parent and stressed academics over athletics. She warned them they would be pulled from sports if their grades slipped.

Moore carried that discipline into college. At Purdue University, he balanced football with academics and completed his degree in roughly two and a half years.

Rise to football prominence Despite early health challenges, Moore became one of college football’s most versatile players. As a freshman at Purdue, he recorded 2,215 all-purpose yards and won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the nation’s most versatile player.

He later reached the NFL, where his speed and versatility defined his role as an offensive playmaker.

Death under investigation Moore was found in a garage with what authorities believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to local police cited by regional media.

The Floyd County Coroner confirmed his death.

An autopsy was scheduled, and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing.