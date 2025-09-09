Salt Lake City 2034 Winter Games organizers launch massive fundraising campaign, over $200M already raised

Salt Lake City organizers for the 2034 Winter Games said Monday they have started the largest fundraising campaign ever linked to an Olympic or Paralympic host city. The project, called Podium34, has already collected more than $200 million. That money will go toward community programs tied to the Games. It represents about 10% of the $2.84 billion operating budget. President and Executive, Fraser Bullock said donor support is crucial, as Salt Lake City 2034 can't generate other revenue before the 2028 LA Olympics.(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

“We now launch what is the most impressive start to a Games this country, this world has even seen,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

The plan answers questions from Olympic officials who had doubted Utah’s ability to raise enough funds after other big sporting events in the US.

Also Read: Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara to Preethi Pal - Full list of India's medal winners

Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Games in July 2024. The city was the only candidate after being given exclusive negotiating rights by the International Olympic Committee. Salt Lake also hosted the Winter Games in 2002. Climate change and high costs have reduced the number of cities willing to host.

Nine wealthy families and foundations in Utah have pledged at least $20 million each over nine years. They were named founding captains of the project. Organizers said the money will support education, youth sports, mental health, arts, culture, and other programs. The overall goal is $300 million.

Fraser Bullock, president of the Salt Lake City, issues statement

Fraser Bullock, president of the Salt Lake City 2034 committee, said they cannot bring in other revenue until after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “Our only source of revenue is donors,” he said. “Without you, we would not be in business. We couldn’t start.”

The Games plan is one of the most compact in Olympic history. All venues are within one hour of the athletes’ village at the University of Utah. No new permanent sites are needed because 13 venues remain from 2002. Organizers also said no state tax money will be used except to maintain public Olympic venues.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said in a video to donors that they are “taking the helm of something unprecedented” and showing that “together, we can build something greater than ourselves.”