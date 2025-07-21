Scottie Scheffler wins British Open, taking 2025 and career earnings to whopping amount

Scottie Scheffler just made more room in the trophy cabinet and his bank account. On Sunday in Northern Ireland, the 28-year-old Texan captured the British Open title after an unshakable performance at Royal Portrush. According to a report by WFAA, it is his fourth major title and yet another jewel in what is quickly becoming one of the most dominant seasons in recent golf history. Scottie Scheffler’s win was not just about the Claret Jug. Scottie Scheffler added another feather to his cap with a win at Royal Portrush.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

It also came with a $3.1 million payout from the tournament’s $17 million purse, pushing his on-course earnings for the year to a staggering $19.2 million - and it is still only July.

Just a few months earlier, Scheffler had already claimed victories at both the PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament. Combined, those two wins added over $7 million to his season earnings. The only major missing piece from the World No. 1's resume now is the U.S. Open - and given how he is playing, that final piece of the puzzle feels within reach.

What really matters to Scottie Scheffler

Although the prize money and accolades are piling up, Scheffler made it clear that none of it drives him. Speaking before the British Open, he shared that trophies and stats are not what make him feel fulfilled - his joy, he said, comes from the people closest to him.

After clinching the win, he thanked his wife and their young son, telling reporters he was most excited to return home and enjoy time with his family - that, to him, was the true reward. "To my family, starting with my wife and my son, thank you so much for the support. I couldn't do any of this without you. I love you very much and I can't wait to get home and celebrate," Scheffler said, reports WFAA.

A season for the record books

Scheffler is not one to make a big scene after a win. But this year, the sheer magnitude of what he has achieved has made plenty of noise for him. From injuries to standout finishes, 2025 has been a whirlwind. By mid-July, he had already teed it up in 17 events. He finished inside the top ten almost every time and never failed to make a cut. When we factor in the $19.2 million he has earned this season alongside the tens of millions from sponsors like TaylorMade, Rolex, and Nike, the numbers start to feel surreal.

