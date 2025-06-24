Shane Gillis to host ESPY Awards 2025: Date, time, where to watch and more

The 2025 ESPY Awards are all set to take place in a few weeks from now and the organisers have roped in actor-comedian Shane Gillis as the host. Celebrating the past year in sports, the awards show is scheduled for July 16 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA Today reported. File photo of Shane Gillis(AP)

Shane Gillis to host 2025 ESPY Awards

In a statement, Gillis said he is excited to be a part of the ESPYS this year. “I like sports so this should be a good time,” he added. Gillis will be the first non-athlete to have signed on to host the event since 2021, when actor Anthony Mackie did the honour.

The creator and star of the popular Netflix show Tires has been dubbed an avid sports fan. ESPN vice president and ESPYS executive producer Craig Lazarus said Gillis is not only counted among the top comedians in today's time, but is also a “huge sports fan,” making him an “easy choice” to host the event.

Gillis co-hosts Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast with fellow comedian Matt McCusker and has even appeared in a Super Bowl ad alongside Peyton Manning and Post Malone.

He was earlier recruited by the Army and is a former walk-on at Elon University. Besides this, Gillis is an avid fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish team in college football.

Earlier, Shane Gillis appeared as the celebrity guest picker on “College GameDay” ahead of the College Football Playoff first-round game between Notre Dame and Indiana in December last year.

During his appearance, he took a slight dig at show analyst Nick Saban, who is the former coach of Alabama. Gillis said the Fighting Irish had a chance at winning since athletes could be paid.

2025 ESPY Awards: Schedule

The awards show will take place at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles from 8 PM ET on Wednesday, July 16. It will be aired live on ABC, while fans can live stream it on ESPN+.

Gillis will host the 33rd ESPY Awards. In the past, the award show has been hosted by Serena Williams, Stephen Curry, John Cena, Drake, Justin Timberlake, Jamie Foxx, Samuel L Jackson, and Anthony Mackie, among others.

FAQs:

1. Will Shane Gillis host the ESPY Awards for the first time?

Yes. This will be Gillis' maiden stint as the host of the awards show.

2. Who has previously hosted the event?

Serena Williams, John Cena and Samuel L Jackson, among others, have previously served as the host.

3. Why do ESPY Awards take place?

The annual show celebrates the past year in sports.