SPN analyst Sam Acho criticizes Bears QB Caleb Williams for wearing his socks half up; Fans react

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams came under fire from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Sam Acho following his recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but not for the reason you think. More than his performance, the now-ESPN analyst had to comment on Williams’ wardrobe and attire for the occasion, an observation that has left Bears’ fans appalled. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams speaks during a news conference following a preseason NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)

Sam Acho comments

“It’s not a huge deal, but when you’re looking at the franchise quarterback, the leader of the team, you want to be in full uniform, you want to be a guy that other teammates can look to. And it’s something you can point to when you do have penalties and you’re sloppy, you’re saying ‘man, this guy doesn’t even focus on the little things,” Acho said of Williams, as reported by Essentially Sports.

“Strange: ESPN analyst Sam Acho criticized Bears QB Caleb Williams for wearing his SOCKS halfway, calling it sloppy and a lack of leadership. “Another thing is a little thing, but a big thing, even just some of the uniform stuff. Look at the socks that are halfway down,” ESPN is really going downhill fast...” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman posted on his social media handle.

The internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Sam Acho’s comments.

“I really don’t know how he has a job. Why ESPN fired most of their talent and replaced them with people who either don’t know the sports they’re talking about, bring up race, or are such a bore,” a fan wrote.

“Replies are mad but most players and the league will agree with him,” a fan expressed.

“just saw this on espn. gotta ask, sam acho, what's the big deal about socks? i mean, i've seen some sloppy QBs in my time, but socks? that's just nitpicking. Caleb's got more important things to worry about than his sock game,” a fan questioned.

“Should have seen the 38 moms going back and forth in the 5th grade football team GroupMe because the purple socks were a slightly different shade and OMG what are we gonna do?” a fan shared.

“Lol he is trying tk be Colin Cowherd with the hat backwards and his qb not doing it. And he is using the socks. So funny what a joke its exactly why sports tv is no longer legit. This is a guy that complained that his coach was a jerk for less. You know it,” a fan opined.

The Bears are scheduled to face the Minnesota Vikings in their next outing on 8 September.

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story