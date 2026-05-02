Tom Brady–Titans 2020 report resurfaces as scrutiny grows over past decision amid Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini row

A past report involving NFL legend Tom Brady and the Tennessee Titans is now gaining attention. The report that discusses the decisions of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel during the free agency period of Brady has led to a re-examination. Tom Brady’s potential move to the Titans in 2020 is being revisited as scrutiny grows (AP)

2020 report returns to spotlight The report that was published in March 2020 by NFL insider Dianna Russini stated that the Titans were not interested in signing Brady during his free agency. After six years, the claim is now being revisited as discussions around Vrabel’s past draw attention.

At the time of the report, Brady had just ended his long-standing career with the New England Patriots and was exploring options across the league. The Titans were considered as a potential destination for Brady, especially after he appeared with Vrabel during that period.

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However, Russini’s report claimed that the Tennessee Titans were prioritizing quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who had delivered a strong 2019 season over Brady.