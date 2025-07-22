Watch: Chicago Cubs fan falls off wall while trying to catch home run ball

Do you go all-in when you want something badly? If yes, you will be able to relate to the viral Chicago Cubs fan who threw himself into a basket in no time to fetch a baseball. The unexpected moment took place on Monday, July 21, when the Chicago Cubs clashed with the Kansas City Royals. Held at the Winfrey field, this incident took place in the second inning when Jac Caglianone, a newbie in the Royals, hit a shot. Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eight inning at Wrigley Field.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The ball directly went towards the left side of the field in a deep knuckle curve, which left the onlookers stunned for a moment. The ball went right towards the netted basket on the ivy-coloured wall, which gave hope to the Kansas City Royals.

The most interesting part of the match wasn't the home runs, shots, or anything else. After Jac's shot, a fan sitting to watch the match immediately leaned towards the wall to catch the prized ball. However, the task wasn't easy, and he tumbled, falling right inside a netted area. His legs were dangling in the air, but his hands tightly got a grip on the ball, leaving others shocked.

The viral clip was shared by MLB's official X (formerly Twitter) page. The note read, “Jac Caglianone sends one the other way into the basket.”

Fans were quick to share their reactions to the unreal moment.

A user said, “Can you imagine wanting a baseball that bad?” While another couldn't stop praising Jac Caglianone and added, “When Caglianone hits it, it stays hit.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported to the fan. Instead, the delighted fan was later seen excitedly giving a high-five to his co-attendees, expressing his passion for the game of baseball.

Who won the Chicago Cubs vs Kansas City Royals?

Sadly, the happiness of the Chicago Cubs couldn't last long because even after the viral moment, the team received a crushing defeat with 12-4. Kansas City's Salvatore Perez managed to hit two powerful and long-distance homers, making the match more memorable with four runs. Alongside, Jac Caglianone and John Rave hit one shot each.

Still, for some baseball fans, it was a hit; for others, a miss. But despite everything, the viral moment stole the show.