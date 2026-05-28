What could be LeBron James’ next move? Top 3 potential landing spots in NBA for the new free agent

LeBron James is in the last phase of his NBA career. But the discussion about the future of the new free agent us unstoppable.

LeBron James has sparked fresh speculation over his NBA future, with several franchises emerging as possible destinations for the veteran superstar.(AP)

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At 41, the four-time NBA champion and all-time scoring leader still has the rare power to decide his future, whether retirement, a return to familiar franchises, or a surprising shift to a new city. Reports suggest that almost all NBA teams are closely watching LeBron's next move as he departs the Lakers.

Meanwhile, here are the three possible clubs where the legend can be potentially signed.

Also read: LeBron James shares retirement news amid new Lakers rumors: ‘At some point…’

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were the first team the Lakers and James faced defeat to in the NBA Finals. Nearly two decades later, James would be a perfect option for the team that could still create history this year, with Victor Wembanyama leading the attack.

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{{^usCountry}} The French player has already reshaped the Western Conference and pairing him with LeBron would accelerate San Antonio’s rise. LeBron’s presence would also provide the Spurs’ young talents a big boost. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The French player has already reshaped the Western Conference and pairing him with LeBron would accelerate San Antonio’s rise. LeBron’s presence would also provide the Spurs’ young talents a big boost. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Washington has rarely been a destination for superstars, but the franchise carries a unique history of signing the legendary Michael Jordan. Jordan’s last stage of the NBA was with the Wizards, and it remains a historical moment; James could follow that path. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Washington has rarely been a destination for superstars, but the franchise carries a unique history of signing the legendary Michael Jordan. Jordan’s last stage of the NBA was with the Wizards, and it remains a historical moment; James could follow that path. {{/usCountry}}

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One of his close friends, Anthony Davis, is also linked to Washington; the possibility of reuniting with his longtime teammate further extends the interest. For young talents like AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, learning under James would be invaluable, even if the Wizards aren’t immediate title contenders.

Also read: LeBron James favored to return next season, but

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder is also an option, but a controversial one. Thunder represents a champion side that is chasing back-to-back titles. Thunder can theoretically clear cap space and offer James a deal; the move would almost guarantee him a fifth championship, but it would also create debates about “superteam shortcuts.”

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Also read: Insider's LeBron claim puts Lakers under pressure after ‘positive’ Luka Doncic talks

The backlash from his Miami Heat decision in 2010 and Kevin Durant’s move to the Warriors in 2016 are examples of such decisions. A Thunder-LeBron alliance would be celebrated by some as a fairytale ending but would equally condemned by others, especially OKC fans, as opportunistic.

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