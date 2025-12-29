What happened to Darnell Washington? Injury update and return status as Steelers struggle

Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Darnell Washington #80 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.(Getty Images via AFP) The injury came at a difficult time for the Steelers, who were already shorthanded offensively without WR DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin III (injury) Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington suffered a forearm injury during Sunday's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old was initially listed as questionable to return after favoring his arm following a reception in the first half but was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The injury came at a difficult time for the Steelers, who were already shorthanded offensively without WR DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin III (injury). Despite Washington’s absence, the team has depth at tight end with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Connor Heyward.

Fans react

Steelers fans took to social media to share their concern over Washington’s injury.

One fan wrote on X, "Darnell washington was objectively one of the best bets in the nfl today (obviously barring injury). Was damn close to hitting his overs in the first quarter."

Another added, "The Steelers are missing Darnell Washington. I would rather Rodgers go to Freiermuth more, no Jonnu Smith."

A third person commented, "Darnell Washington is hurt Austin is hurt and no Metcalf and we are struggling."

Another fan expressed, "Darnell Washington goes out out with an arm injury and will not be returning to the game, same thing that happens every time the Steelers get close to the playoffs. Our most important players are injured, they're suspended or they get injured in the game."

Also Read: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he supports suspended wide receiver DK Metcalf after fan incident

Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17 Inactives

QB Will Howard (third QB)

WR Calvin Austin III

RB Kaleb Johnson

CB Brandin Echols

CB James Pierre

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB T.J. Watt

Cleveland Browns Week 17 Inactives

QB Dillion Gabriel

CB Myles Harden

C Kendrick Green

T Jeremiah Byers

WR Jamari Thrash

TE David Njoku

DT Sam Kamara