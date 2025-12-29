What happened to Darnell Washington? Injury update and return status as Steelers struggle
The injury came at a difficult time for the Steelers, who were already shorthanded offensively without WR DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin III (injury)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington suffered a forearm injury during Sunday's Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. The 24-year-old was initially listed as questionable to return after favoring his arm following a reception in the first half but was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The injury came at a difficult time for the Steelers, who were already shorthanded offensively without WR DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin III (injury). Despite Washington’s absence, the team has depth at tight end with Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith, and Connor Heyward.
Fans react
Steelers fans took to social media to share their concern over Washington’s injury.
One fan wrote on X, "Darnell washington was objectively one of the best bets in the nfl today (obviously barring injury). Was damn close to hitting his overs in the first quarter."
Another added, "The Steelers are missing Darnell Washington. I would rather Rodgers go to Freiermuth more, no Jonnu Smith."
A third person commented, "Darnell Washington is hurt Austin is hurt and no Metcalf and we are struggling."
Another fan expressed, "Darnell Washington goes out out with an arm injury and will not be returning to the game, same thing that happens every time the Steelers get close to the playoffs. Our most important players are injured, they're suspended or they get injured in the game."
Pittsburgh Steelers Week 17 Inactives
QB Will Howard (third QB)
WR Calvin Austin III
RB Kaleb Johnson
CB Brandin Echols
CB James Pierre
OG Isaac Seumalo
LB T.J. Watt
Cleveland Browns Week 17 Inactives
QB Dillion Gabriel
CB Myles Harden
C Kendrick Green
T Jeremiah Byers
WR Jamari Thrash
TE David Njoku
DT Sam Kamara
