What happened to Savy King? Angel City FC shares update after on-field collapse

Angel City FC defender Savy King was hospitalized Friday night after collapsing during the second half of the team’s 2-0 victory over the Utah Royals FC. Angel City FC defender Savy King collapsed on field.(X/ Bay Football Club)

What Happened?

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 20-year-old defender collapsed on the field with a non-contact injury during the match. Medical staff responded immediately, tending to her near midfield for nearly 10 minutes. King was then placed on a stretcher, carted off the field, and transported to a local hospital.

The club later released a statement saying, “Savy was transported by EMS to the hospital following a medical event on the field. She is responsive and undergoing further evaluation. We thank everyone for their concern and support.”

After the final whistle, players from both teams gathered at midfield after the final whistle to pray for King. Alex Loera, who previously played with King at Bay FC, led the moment.

Reactions

The incident sparked concern on social media, with many fans questioning why the match continued after King's collapse.

“Should've stopped the game. should've not done any interviews after,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “Game should have ended. No interviews. No recap. No cameras on the players.”

A third person wrote, “The game should have stopped and there shouldn’t have been post game interviews. Someone’s baby was unresponsive on the pitch and taken to the hospital.”

Utah Royals FC head coach Jimmy Coenraets, who underwent open-heart surgery in 2023, also responded to the incident.

“Being who I am, having the history that I have, having the scars that I have these moments are terrifying and showing that there is way more in the world than games that keeps us up in the night. All my prayers and thoughts are with you, congrats to the medical staff of @weareangelcity for the reaction and the calmth," he wrote on Instagram.