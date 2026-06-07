What happened to Simone Biles? Olympic gymnastics star reveals she ‘almost died’

Olympic gymnastics icon Simone Biles has revealed that she was recently hospitalized after a frightening health emergency. The 29-year-old American athlete disclosed the ordeal in an Instagram post on June 6 and said that the health scare nearly cost her life. Simone Biles shared a photo from hospital and described the incident as one of the scariest experiences of her life.(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) (AP)

The Olympian posted on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, saying, "I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age."

Biles shared a photograph of her wrist wearing multiple hospital bracelets and wrote, “Almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week.”

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What happened to Simone Biles? The gymnast added that the episode was among the most terrifying moments she has ever experienced.

Biles continued inthe Instagram story, "This was one of, if not the scariest experience of my life, especially since Johnathan was in Indy for practices," referring to her husband, Jonathan Owens, who was at the Indianapolis Colts' NFL preseason practice.

She said she spent much of the week resting in bed after returning home from the hospital. Biles further thanked friends and family members who checked on her, visited her and sent flowers while she recovered. She indicated that she plans to explain more about what happened at a later date but has chosen not to disclose further details for now.

As she continues to heal from her near-death experience, the Olympic athlete posted two pictures of flower bouquets in glass containers on a counter.

She later also posted another image from home showing herself resting in bed with her dogs nearby, suggesting that her condition has stabilized. She wrote, “I'll be here.”

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A peek into Simone Biles private life Two days before posting about her health scare, Biles showed her 11 million followers a glimpse of her bedroom and outdoor kitchen at her custom-built Texas estate, suggesting she was taking some time to rest and unwind as instructed by her doctor.

She wrote, "Breakfast in bed. Just what the doctor ordered," over a picture of herself in bed with a plate of eggs, toast, and sausage.

Biles and Owens reside in a custom-built house in Spring, Texas. The gymnast is from the town, which is a Houston suburb. After playing for the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022, Owens also played for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.