What's behind Dana White? Fans distracted by artwork during UFC White House belt reveal

The viral moment, however, took a different turn after fans and users began focusing on the background of the video, where a controversial artwork was displayed.

UFC president Dana White is once again trending across social media after a viral clip showed him reacting to a custom-made “ UFC White House belt” for the first time. The video, widely shared on X, captured White admiring the championship-style belt and calling it “freaking badass."

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Old artwork story resurfaces after background sparked interest Shortly after the video of White unboxing the UFC belt spread online, social media users began zooming in on a photograph displayed inside UFC headquarters. A user reposted the video and wrote, “Dana White seeing the UFC White House belt for the first time. But it's the background that's grabbing everyone's attention.”

The artwork was an erotic image of a man with numerous tattoos on his back and a girl lying in front of him in a sexually suggestive pose.

After the video went viral, a second post resurfaced online where White is explaining the details of the artwork. In the video, White explains that the photo is a sensual painting of a Yakuza member and his girlfriend in a private setting.

He said to the interviewer, “The photographer's name is Iraqi, and that is a real Yakuza, Japanese mafia. The tattoos tell the story of what family he is from. That is his girlfriend.” He added, “That picture is worth $1.2 million.”

He further explained that White's close friend Richie Sacks "gifted" him the unknown picture for $200,000, which is how he originally acquired it. Later, White learned that the photo was worth more than he paid for it from a Japanese art acquaintance during a UFC presentation in Japan.