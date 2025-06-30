Who is Carson Branstine? The model set to make her Wimbledon debut against Aryna Sabalenka

Carson Branstine is ready to make her mark on one of tennis’s grandest stages. The Canadian-American talent steps onto the grass courts of Wimbledon for the first time, facing none other than world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in an opening-round clash. With power, poise, and a serve that demands attention, Branstine is poised to turn heads at the All-England Club. Canadian-American tennis player Carson Branstine to debut at Wimbledon against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. (AP Photo/Howard Fendrich)(AP)

About Carson Branstine

Currently, Branstine is ranked 197th in the world and has made a bit of a name for herself in tennis with her collegiate tennis career at Texas A&M. Her story of how she funded her tennis career via modeling has helped her garner public attention over the years, as reported by The New York Post.

In talks with a group of reporters, including Clay and Wimbledon's official website, Branstine described modelling as “a cool little side hustle,” which is how she has funded her WTA tour without being a financial burden on her family. The 24-year-old explained, “I love being in front of the camera during a shoot. It’s fun, I love fashion. It’s been one of the reasons I’ve been able to pay some of my trips. I didn’t want to ask my parents for anything — I wanted everything to come from me and from my tennis.”

In addition, a look at her Instagram account will show a mix of tennis and modeling activities to the viewers.

Branstine spots a similarity in modeling and tennis

According to Branstine, there is one big similarity between tennis and modeling. She shared, "You are an object a lot, and people sometimes forget you’re a person too.” Despite battling injuries throughout her career, she made a lasting impact at Texas A&M, playing a key role in the team’s 2024 national championship win.

Off the court, she pursued academics with equal passion—studying Society, Ethics, and Law, minoring in Philosophy and Sports Management, and even gaining hands-on experience by assisting an attorney for a year. Branstine said, “I did family law shadowing a lawyer, which was very emotional.”

After her tennis career, she would love to pursue law and start a family of her own. However, right now she has a huge task to pull off a major upset at Wimbledon.