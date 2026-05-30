Who will replace Arne Slot? All we know about leading candidate Andoni Iraola

Liverpool have terminated the contract of Arne Slot following a challenging defence of their Premier League title and are expected to consider Andoni Iraola as his successor. Slot has been let go with immediate effect and, according to Liverpool, with considerable reluctance after an evaluation of a season marred by the passing of Diogo Jota and a total of 19 losses across all competitions, The Guardian reported. Liverpool has terminated Arne Slot's contract following a challenging season, including the loss of Diogo Jota (REUTERS)

Having secured Champions League qualification on the last day, and with the Liverpool management asserting for several months their support for the Dutch coach, the 47-year-old anticipated continuing in his role.

However. Liverpool believe that the team's playing style must transition to a more assertive, proactive approach in order to adapt to the evolving dynamics of the Premier League. This perspective heightens the possibility of Iraola – who was appointed as Bournemouth’s head coach by Richard Hughes, currently Liverpool’s sporting director – being chosen as Slot’s replacement.

Also Read: Arne Slot net worth and family: Liverpool sack head coach with immediate effect

Arne Slot steps down: Liverpool releases statement In a statement released on the club’s website, the owners said, “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.”

Arne Slot reacts Responding to his dismissal, Slot said, “It’s been an amazing ride together with Liverpool, I am so grateful that we were able to win the league last season.”

Liverpool is eager to appoint a new manager promptly, and Iraola is a viable candidate following his departure from Bournemouth. The 43-year-old has attracted interest from Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, and Crystal Palace; however, he has yet to make a commitment regarding the next step in his distinguished coaching career.

Slot led Liverpool to a record-equalling 20th league title in his inaugural season with the club, facilitating a smooth transition from the Jürgen Klopp era. The club recognizes that his termination seems unjust, particularly in light of that accomplishment and the professionalism he exhibited during his two-year tenure.

However, after spending nearly £450 million on new players last summer, Liverpool experienced a significant decline, leading fans to criticize the team's style of play in the closing months.