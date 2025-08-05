Why Buffalo Bills’ James Cook sat out of practice session

The Buffalo Bills’ outstanding contract negotiations with running back James Cook have raised multiple questions and concerns in the past. However, a recent development, showing Cook visibly disinterested in and missing from training camp practice, has now caught the attention of fans and amplified conversations around this topic. Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) runs with the ball during practice at the team’s NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)

Although Cook attended the team’s practice session on Sunday, he failed to participate in on-field drills. The running back was instead caught using an exercise bike on the sideline for a large chunk of the session. This laid-back attitude prompted a question from ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, to which Cook simply explained his action by repeatedly enunciating “business”.

Given how Cook hasn’t been ordered out of practice due to any precautionary or rest days, his nonchalant behavior in the situation has prompted speculation about a prolonged contract negotiation.

What does James Cook bring to the table?

Now that Cook has completed four seasons in the NFL, his bid to secure a better deal with the team has resulted in an excessively stretched-out contract negotiation. Although many did not expect him to show up to training camp as a way to push forward the negotiation timeline, Cook has been surprisingly active and responsive in the camp so far, partly to avoid fines and also to demonstrate his commitment to the Bills.

This recent development, however, may signal a change in Cook’s stance on dealing with the issue. Skilled in both his running and passing game, he has repeatedly proved his commitment and value to the team. For someone entering the prime leg of his career, Cook is now on the lookout to secure a fair long-term contract. The Bills, on the other hand, are in a bid to maintain their salary cap and roster competitiveness. This current strain could deeply impact the team’s continuity, chemistry, and offense.

The Buffalo Bills team hasn’t formally responded or announced any update regarding this situation.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta