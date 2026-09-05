Why is Harry Kane not playing today vs FC Schalke 04? Is he injured? Latest update on Bayern star
Harry Kane is on Bayern Munich’s bench against Schalke, with Vincent Kompany rotating his squad after Kane’s busy start.
Harry Kane is not starting for Bayern Munich against FC Schalke 04 on Saturday, September 5. Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has named Kane among the substitutes for the Bundesliga match at VELTINS-Arena. This is a selection decision, not a sign that Kane has picked up a new injury or is suspended.
The England captain has already played a major role for Bayern this season, including scoring twice in Wednesday’s 4-1 DFB-Pokal win over VfL Osnabrück. With another important game coming soon, Kompany has chosen to change his attack for the Schalke trip. Kane also started Bayern’s first Bundesliga match and then played a major role in the cup win.
Why is Harry Kane on the bench against Schalke?
Harry Kane’s place on the bench appears to be part of Kompany’s squad rotation. The 33-year-old striker played 83 minutes against VfB Stuttgart in Bayern’s Bundesliga opener on August 28 before playing 86 minutes against Osnabruck four days later. He also scored twice in the cup game, making his workload an important factor as Bayern manage the early part of the season.
Bayern have also made other changes for the Schalke match. Michael Olise is on the bench alongside Kane, while Ismael Saibari gets his first Bundesliga start for the club.
The changes give Kompany a chance to use different attacking options while keeping key players available for the games ahead. Bayern began the season with a Super Cup win over Borussia Dortmund before beating Stuttgart and Osnabrück, so the manager has already had to manage minutes across competitions.
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Harry Kane available to play if Bayern need him
Kane has not been left out of the matchday squad. He is on Bayern’s bench and can come on if Kompany decides his experience and goals are needed during the game.
That means fans could still see the striker play against Schalke, even though he is not part of the starting XI. His presence on the bench also makes clear that Bayern have not ruled him out of the match.
There is also a bigger fixture on Bayern’s schedule. The club will host Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in their opening Champions League league-phase match on September 10, only five days after the Schalke game.
Also Read: Harry Kane plays down comparisons with ‘beast’ Erling Haaland: 'I consider myself a different player'
Bayern’s official schedule confirms the Champions League meeting at the Allianz Arena.
For now, the confirmed team news points to rotation rather than a fitness problem for Kane. He remains available to Bayern, with Kompany choosing to begin the Schalke match without his leading striker. Kane can therefore still have a role later in the game if Bayern need him.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More