Why is Isiah Pacheco placed on IR? How his absence impacts the Lions’ RB depth chart

The Detroit Lions will begin the 2026 regular season without one of their most notable offseason additions. Detroit announced on September 1 that Isiah Pacheco has been placed on Reserve/Injured. (Getty Images via AFP)

Detroit moved on from David Montgomery during the offseason, trading the veteran running back to the Houston Texans and effectively putting Jahmyr Gibbs in charge of the team's backfield.

Looking to add experience behind Gibbs, the Lions signed free agent Isiah Pacheco, a two-time Super Bowl champion who was expected to serve as the team's No. 2 running back.

That plan has now changed. Detroit announced on Tuesday that Pacheco has been placed on Reserve/Injured, ruling him out for the Lions' September 13 season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

His absence leaves Detroit without the veteran presence it had hoped to rely on behind Gibbs.

Pacheco's recovery takes another turn Pacheco's status represents a notable shift from the Lions' expectations earlier in the offseason.

The running back had been working his way back from an MCL sprain, and head coach Dan Campbell initially expressed confidence that the veteran would be ready to return by the start of the regular season.

However, a back problem later complicated his recovery. Campbell said on August 27 that Pacheco's knee was no longer the biggest concern, but acknowledged that his rehabilitation had been "a little bit of a back" while stopping short of providing a specific timetable for his return.

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Detroit's decision to keep five running backs on its initial 53-man roster appears to have anticipated the possibility of Pacheco beginning the season on injured reserve.

Pacheco's NFL production Pacheco was expected to provide Detroit with a proven backup option after spending the previous seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared in only seven games in 2024 before playing 13 games last season.

The 27-year-old rushed for 830 yards as a rookie and followed that with 935 yards during his second season. His production dipped to 310 rushing yards in 2024 before he finished with 462 yards in 2025.

Lions depth chart affected Pacheco's absence creates a significant depth concern for Detroit, particularly because the remaining options behind Gibbs lack the same level of experience.

Jacob Saylors, Sione Vaki and Jabari Small are now positioned to provide the running back depth behind Gibbs while Pacheco remains sidelined.

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Gibbs is expected to handle the majority of the workload, especially with Detroit losing the veteran it had planned to use as his primary backup. Among the remaining options, Saylors appears to be the most likely to receive meaningful opportunities during Pacheco's absence.