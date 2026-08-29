Why is Jayden Daniels not playing today vs Ravens? Is he injured? Here's the reason
Commanders announced that Daniels and 40 other players will not participate in the preseason finale.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play in today’s NFL preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is also sitting out.
Also Read: What is the Jayden Daniels 'No. 5' meme? Leonard Fournette gifts DJ Pickett No. 5 chain amid LSU row
Why is Jayden Daniels not playing?
Daniels is sitting out as a precaution ahead of the regular season. The Commanders announced that Daniels and 40 other players will not participate in the preseason finale.
Deep Dive
The decision allows the team to avoid exposing its starting quarterback to unnecessary injury risk before the regular season begins.
With Daniels out, backups Sam Hartman and Athan Kaliakmanis are expected to take the snaps. Marcus Mariota is also unavailable because of an injury.
Also Read: Jayden Daniels jersey dispute explained: What did the Commanders QB do after LSU gave No. 5 to DJ Pickett?
Full list of Commanders players not playing today
No. 0 CB Mike Sainristil
No. 1 RB Rachaad White
No. 2 CB Amik Robertson
No. 3 WR Stefon Diggs
No. 4 LB Frankie Luvu
No. 5 QB Jayden Daniels
No. 6 WR Dyami Brown
No. 8 QB Marcus Mariota
No. 13 WR Treylon Burks
No. 14 WR Antonio Williams
No. 17 WR Terry McLaurin
No. 20 S Quan Martin
No. 22 RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt
No. 23 CB Trey Amos
No. 25 S Nick Cross
No. 26 RB Jeremy McNichols
No. 30 CB Fabian Moreau
No. 31 S Rasul Douglas
No. 39 S Jeremy Reaves
No. 45 OLB K'Lavon Chaisson
No. 52 LB Sonny Styles
No. 54 LB Leo Chenal
No. 58 LB Jordan Magee
No. 67 OL Nick Allegretti
No. 71 T Andrew Wylie
No. 72 T Josh Conerly Jr.
No. 74 OL Brandon Coleman
No. 75 G Chris Paul
No. 76 G Sam Cosmi
No. 78 T Laremy Tunsil
No. 82 TE Ben Sinnott
No. 83 WR Jaylin Lane
No. 85 TE Chig Okonkwo
No. 87 TE John Bates
No. 90 DE Charles Omenihu
No. 91 DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
No. 92 OLB Dorance Armstrong
No. 94 DT Daron Payne
No. 95 DT Jer'Zhan Newton
No. 98 OLB Odafe Oweh
No. 99 DT Javon Kinlaw
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More