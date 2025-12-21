Why Keon Coleman is not playing vs Browns today. Bills give latest injury update

Keon Coleman of the Buffalo Bills looks on at the end of the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 14.(Getty Images via AFP) Bills WR Keon Coleman will miss Sunday vs Browns despite being healthy, as Buffalo reshuffles its WR group after a run of poor performances. Buffalo Bills wide receiver, Keon Coleman, will not feature in the game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon, despite being healthy. Coleman is not playing today because the Bills have decided to reshuffle their WR list - putting Coleman out and going with six wide receivers instead. The decision came reportedly after a string of poor performances by the 22-year-old.

Instead of Coleman, the Bills featured a WR cast of Joshua Palmer, Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers, Mecole Hardman and Brandin Cooks. Along with Coleman, fellow wide receiver Gabe Davis also sat out the game despite not being injured. Notably, this is the second consecutive week that Davis is sitting on the bench for the Bills.

What Happened To Keion Coleman?

Keion Coleman sitting out Sunday afternoon's game against the Cleveland Browns, is a decision by the head coach Sean McDermott. Coleman being benched was " a coach decision - not discipline related," NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.

Coleman, playing his second year in the NFL, has had a relatively poor season, despite a breakout performance in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. In a game where the Bills just edged past the Ravens 41-40, Coleman received eight passes for 112 yards with one touchdown.

But his performance has dropped significantly since then. This season, overall, Coleman has recorded 36 passes for 355 yards for four TDs. Moreover, he missed two weeks because of disciplinary reasons, which has further dampened his numbers.

In his debut season last year, Coleman featured in 13 games and received 36 passes for 556 yards with an average of 19.2, to go with 4 touchdowns. This year, in 12 games played, his average has halved to 9.9.

Keon Coleman was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2024 NFL draft with the 33rd overall pick in the second round.