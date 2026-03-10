Why Mike Evans left Bucs for Brock Purdy, Niners; insider says its ‘not about money’

Mike Evans is moving on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star wide receiver is set to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday, citing sources. However, his decision is not about money. There's more to this story.

"The Buccaneers made it clear they would have loved for Mike to finish his career in Tampa and potentially become just the fourth player in franchise history to spend his entire career as a Buccaneer and ultimately walk into Canton representing the organization," Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore said in a statement.

Why did Mike Evans leavs Bucs Gilmore further added that Evans wanted a new deal.

“Mike Evans' decision to leave Tampa was never about money. The Buccaneers were extremely aggressive in their pursuit and presented a very strong offer, demonstrating how much they value him and everything he has meant to the franchise. In the end, this decision simply came down to Mike wanting a new challenge and a fresh opportunity while he still feels he has a great deal left to give the game.”

“Tampa Bay will always be a special place for Mike Evans, and his respect and gratitude for the organization and its fans will never change,” the agent noted.

What does Mike Evans bring to the table? Evans was the Bucs' seventh overall draft pick in 2014. He spent 12 seasons with the franchise, had became the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 662 points. He has had 11 consecutive seasons with 1000 receiving yards - tied with Jerry Rice for most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history.

Last season, he broke his collarbone in Week 7 and was placed on injured reserve. He came back in Week 15.

What about Brandon Aiyuk? With Evans coming in, it is even more clear that Aiyuk will be leaving the Niners. He has reportedly attracted interest from several teams, including the Washington Commanders.

John Keim of ESPN discussed Aiyuk during his recent podcast. The Commanders are reportedly willing to offer a one-year deal in the $7-8 million range. Aiyuk will be joining Jaylen Daniels there.