Will Jannik Sinner's abdominal issues cause any trouble in US Open final vs Carlos Alcaraz? Quick update on his health

Jannik Sinner's coach discussed the physical difficulties the world No. 1 encountered in the US Open quarterfinals. The Italian player advanced to his fifth consecutive Grand Slam final, where he will again face Carlos Alcaraz, after defeating a struggling Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets.

Sinner has advanced to all four Grand Slam finals in 2025, as well as the US Open final in 2024, for a five-year run. Defending his US Open championship is now only one win away for the Italian, who has been a relentless opponent in key tournaments. With four of those victories coming on hard courts, this might be his fifth major championship. He will be seeking revenge for his defeat in the Cincinnati Open final a few weeks ago.

Health problems forced Sinner to quit after just five games against Alcaraz in the Cincinnati final, giving the Spaniard the victory. To avoid any more physical issues, the Italian decided to walk away from the match and concentrated on the US Open as his primary goal.

Sinner appeared to feel a little uneasy facing Auger-Aliassime during his memorable campaign at Flushing Meadows. After experiencing some discomfort that restricted his serve and aroused concerns about his physical state, he asked for medical aid in the second set.

All about Jannik Sinner's injury ahead of US Open final

Sinner's coach, Simone Vagnozzi, has provided an update regarding the injury the Italian sustained in the semifinal.

According to coach Simone Vagnozzi, Sinner has been treated by his physiotherapist and the injury is not very serious.

"He just had a little abdominal discomfort at one point, but after treatment with the physiotherapist, it went away, so I don't think it's anything serious. When he came back from treatment, in the first few games, he wasn't sure how he was doing and wasn't pushing very hard. Then he started to push, and his serve improved, so I think he'll be pretty comfortable for Sunday," Vagnozzi added.

The US Open Grand Slam would feature an exciting matchup, with Flushing Meadows poised to host yet another masterpiece.

In terms of Grand Slam victories in 2025, Sinner and Alcaraz are presently tied. The Spaniard captured the French Open after they performed an all-time classic, while the Italian prevailed in the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final.