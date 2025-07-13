Wimbledon 2025: How much prize money are players winning for each round?

Winning the Wimbledon is no easy feat. But once achieved, the reward comes not just with eternal glory and a lifelong rank among the greats but also with a hefty prize tag attached to it. Most of those competing at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will be coming off the court with different, yet substantial, improvements in their bank statements. Wimbledon 2025: Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after beating Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. to win the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)

Iga Swiatek crushed her opponent Amanda Anisimova to win the women’s final in Saturday’s (July 12) match. World No.1 Jannik Sinner will be pitting against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz for the men’s final on Sunday (July 13). But how much will these players and those who came before them be making off the tournament?

Wimbledon 2025: Substantial increase

As per CBS Sports, the prize money attached with this year’s tournament has witnessed an 8% hike compared to last year. “The prize money for The Championships 2025 is a record £53,500,000 with the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Champions each receiving £3,000,000,” reads the official website of Wimbledon. The prize pool for this year is a grand total of 53.55 million pounds which includes the money split at every level of the competition, along with money won by men’s and women’s singles qualifying players.

Wimbledon 2025: What are the payouts per round?

Men’s and women’s singles winners will be taking home roughly $4.1 million each this weekend while their fellow runner-ups secure an amount just over $1 million, as per CBS Sports.

In additions, here is the round-by-round breakdown of this year’s prize money:

Championship: $4,124,760

Finalist: $2,089,878

Semifinalist: $1,065,563

Quarterfinalist: $549,968

Round of 16: $329,980

Round of 32: $208,987

Round of 64: $136,117

Round of 128: $90,744

This prize money isn’t cumulative in nature. Players only get to take home the money they win in the last round played by them before getting eliminated.

Alcaraz will be facing off against Sinner for the men’s singles title on Sunday (July 13) at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club no sooner than 4 PM local time (11 AM EST).

(By Stuti Gupta)