With Jalen Johnson peaking, Hawks BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-ATL/PREVIEW Jalen Johnson's fifth NBA season is turning into his best one yet.

Johnson hopes to lead the Atlanta Hawks to their fourth win in five games Sunday when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

After averaging career highs in most major categories last season, Johnson is at it again this year. His scoring and assists are both career bests, as are his field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage . He also ranks in the top 20 in the league in rebounding and steals .

Most recently, Johnson authored a terrific performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. He recorded 29 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in a 130-123 victory, as he continued to establish himself as a potential first- time All-Star while helping to fill the void while Trae Young continues to sit out with an injury that will sideline him into mid-December.

"The game is continuously slowing down," Johnson said. "I'm seeing different coverages in different games, so it's giving me a chance to continue to build and continue to learn from each game. How I was guarded last game was different than how I was guarded this game. Different sizes in defenders and all that. It's just been a growing process."

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led Atlanta with 30 points against Cleveland, while Onyeka Okongwu chipped in with 18 points. Coach Quin Snyder was also pleased with the efforts of Dyson Daniels, who finished with 10 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals.

"I thought he did a great job of getting in the game and making the right decisions," Snyder said of Daniels. "Tonight his stats reflected that."

Daniels will likely be tasked with slowing Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey, who ranks third in the NBA in scoring at 31.7 points per game. He has come in under that figure in three straight games, including a 22-point effort in Friday's 115-103 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers played without Joel Embiid for the ninth straight game and rookie VJ Edgecombe for the third consecutive game. The team has several other players battling through injuries, including Paul George , who pitched in with 14 points.

"How I got prepared for today, it felt amazing," George said. "How I got prepared for practices the past couple days, it's been amazing. ... I think now it's building through the games and reps. I think my body will respond well to it."

Edgecombe appears to be closer to returning than Embiid. The Sixers on Sunday also likely will be without Embiid's top replacement, Andre Drummond, who injured his leg in Friday's contest.

"The concern levels hit me, obviously, when they're not playing, but now, when we're missing three or four other guys out of the rotation, right?" said Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse. "I think we're probably thinking about a nine- man rotation, and that's when it's getting a little tough."

Jared McCain, who is working his way back from last season's knee injury and a more recent hand ailment, scored a season-high 20 points against Brooklyn and could take on a larger scoring role moving forward.

This is the first of four meetings between the Sixers and Hawks this season. Atlanta won all three matchups last season, scoring 124, 124 and 132 points in three comfortable victories.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.