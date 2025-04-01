What is Chorionic Gonadotrophin? Drug Braves star Jurickson Profar tested positive for

Atlanta Braves star Jurickson Profar was hit with an 80-game suspension after he tested positive for performance-enhancing substances Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), MLB announced on Monday. The 32-year-old will be out of action through late June. He will not be eligible for postseason even if the team qualifies. Atlanta Braves star Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games(Getty Images via AFP)

In a statement, the Braves said: "We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn that Jurickson Profar tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Jurickson will learn from this experience."

Profar apologized to Atlanta fans, saying ‘today is the most difficult day of my baseball career’.

Read More: Jurickson Profar PED suspension: When will Atlanta Braves star return? Contract details

“I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans. It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat it. I have been tested my entire career, including eight times last season alone, and have never tested positive. I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision,” he said

“This is especially painful for me because anyone who knows me and has seen me play knows I am deeply passionate about the game. There is nothing I love more than competing with my teammates and being a fan favorite,” the outfielder added.

Read More: Top 10 heaviest NFL players ever – Will Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, break the record?

What is Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)?

Chorionic gonadotropin, specifically human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), is a hormone naturally produced by the placenta during pregnancy to support fetal development by maintaining progesterone levels. It consists of alpha and beta subunits and is also made in trace amounts by the pituitary gland. Medically, it’s used as a drug to treat infertility—triggering ovulation in women and boosting testosterone in men—under brand names like Pregnyl or Novarel. However, it’s banned in sports due to its performance-enhancing effects, such as increasing muscle-building testosterone levels.