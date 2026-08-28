Why did J.J. Spaun withdraw from Tour Championship? Here's what happened during sixth hole

J.J. Spaun’s 2026 Tour Championship campaign ended abruptly Thursday after he withdrew during the sixth hole of the opening round at East Lake Golf Club. J.J. Spaun’s withdrew during the sixth hole of the opening round at East Lake Golf Club. (AFP)

Why did J.J. Spaun withdraw? The 36-year-old stepped away from the PGA Tour’s season-ending event after playing only five holes because of a shoulder injury, according to the Golf Channel broadcast.

What possibly caused Spaun's injury? Spaun later suggested the problem may have stemmed from “a poor sleeping position.” He was seen leaving East Lake in a golf cart after deciding he could not continue.

"I tried to push through it," Spaun said, according to Golfweek.

“With the torque and the amount of force in a golf swing, it just doesn't feel comfortable. I'm nowhere in my game health-wise to be able to compete at the highest level,” he further explained.

Treatment failed to ease pain Spaun told Golf Channel that he first noticed “a sharp pain” around his right shoulder blade when he woke up Tuesday morning.

After receiving treatment, the American golfer remained hopeful that the discomfort would ease enough for him to compete Thursday.