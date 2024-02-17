Logan Paul makes his TV debut on WWE SmackDown, can he beat the Miz?

Logan Paul, the current United States Champion, is ready to make his TV debut on WWE SmackDown tonight. He will face his former ally, The Miz, in a match that will determine who will enter the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on February 24. The Rock’s Heel Turn, Roman Reigns’ Reign, and Logan Paul’s TV Debut(WWE)

The winner of that match will get a chance to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown is expected to be a blockbuster show, as it will also feature the appearance of The Rock and Roman Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion.

ALSO READ| Cristiano Ronaldo starstruck by The Undertaker as WWE legend lifts Riyadh Cup in ultra special appearance

WWE drama continues

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe last week when he turned on Cody Rhodes and slapped him at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference. The Rock and Reigns are cousins and have been allies in the past, but their relationship seems to have soured recently.

Logan Paul has been impressive in his short WWE career so far. He has competed in nine matches, all of them at premium live events, and has won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He has shown great charisma and skill in the ring, and has earned the respect and admiration of many fans and peers.

ALSO READ| WWE Royal Rumble: Kevin Owens loses to Logan Paul, calls for a ‘rematch’

One of his biggest fans is Vince Russo, a former WWE writer and a wrestling legend. Russo spoke highly of Logan Paul on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing last year. He said, “I’m one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We’ve said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion].”

Tonight, Miz will not let Paul have an easy ride, and will do anything to secure his spot in the Elimination Chamber Match.