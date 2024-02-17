 Logan Paul makes his TV debut on WWE SmackDown, can he beat the Miz? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / WWE / Logan Paul makes his TV debut on WWE SmackDown, can he beat the Miz?

Logan Paul makes his TV debut on WWE SmackDown, can he beat the Miz?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Feb 17, 2024 10:39 AM IST

Logan Paul, the current WWE United States Champion, makes his WWE Smackdown TV debut facing former ally The Miz.

Logan Paul, the current United States Champion, is ready to make his TV debut on WWE SmackDown tonight. He will face his former ally, The Miz, in a match that will determine who will enter the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on February 24.

The Rock’s Heel Turn, Roman Reigns’ Reign, and Logan Paul’s TV Debut(WWE)
The Rock’s Heel Turn, Roman Reigns’ Reign, and Logan Paul’s TV Debut(WWE)

The winner of that match will get a chance to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown is expected to be a blockbuster show, as it will also feature the appearance of The Rock and Roman Reigns, the WWE Universal Champion.

ALSO READ| Cristiano Ronaldo starstruck by The Undertaker as WWE legend lifts Riyadh Cup in ultra special appearance

WWE drama continues

The Rock shocked the WWE Universe last week when he turned on Cody Rhodes and slapped him at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference. The Rock and Reigns are cousins and have been allies in the past, but their relationship seems to have soured recently.

Logan Paul has been impressive in his short WWE career so far. He has competed in nine matches, all of them at premium live events, and has won the United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. He has shown great charisma and skill in the ring, and has earned the respect and admiration of many fans and peers.

ALSO READ| WWE Royal Rumble: Kevin Owens loses to Logan Paul, calls for a ‘rematch’

One of his biggest fans is Vince Russo, a former WWE writer and a wrestling legend. Russo spoke highly of Logan Paul on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing last year. He said, “I’m one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We’ve said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion].”

Tonight, Miz will not let Paul have an easy ride, and will do anything to secure his spot in the Elimination Chamber Match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On