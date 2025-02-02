Triple H forces IShowSpeed to make Royal Rumble debut, gets speared after Ronaldo act and thrown off ring in WWE return

IShowSpeed made his WWE return and last time when he appeared at WrestleMania 40 in 2024, he received a RKO from Randy Orton on the announcer’s table. This time it was worse for the content creator as he made his Royal Rumble debut. Replacing Akira Tozawa, who couldn’t enter after getting attacked by Carmelo Hayes, he was sent by Triple H, and was initially apprehensive. (WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates) IShowSpeed made his Royal Rumble debut.

But quickly got into his momentum and jogged into the ring. Then he made an elimination in partnership with Bron Breakker, as they threw Otis from the ropes. Breakker congratulated IShowSpeed and applauded him. In response, the YouTube star did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siuuu celebration, and also a sommersault. But then after that Breakker hilariously caught him out of the blue with a quick spear as Speed fell in pain. Then Breakker picked him up and threw him off the ring, onto Otis, who pushed his body off to the announcer’s table.

Here is the video of IShowSpeed making his Royal Rumble debut

Speed is an American YouTube and online streamer. He is known for his crazy dramatic and energetic behaviour, especially on sports streams and in worldwide locations.

Last year, he was in the spotlight plenty of times. He took part in the Match for Hope, a charity football match in Qatar, where slide tackled Kaka. Other than WrestleMania, he also appeared on an episode of Raw.

He also toured Europe during UEFA Euro 2024, reaching 25 million subscribers on June 2. In November, he lost an exhibition 50m race against Paris Olympics 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles, and it was refereed and organised by MrBeast.

He also served a Twitch ban in the past, when he was paired with TikTok star Ash Kash to go on a date during Adin Ross’ stream. But then Speed allegedly asked her, “Say if we were the last two people on Earth, and we had to reproduce to make the world continue, would you reproduce with me?”

“Who [is] gonna stop me? You’re not stopping me,” he had further said.