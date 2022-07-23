Home / Sports / Wwe News / Vince McMahon announces retirement as WWE chairman and CEO
Vince McMahon announces retirement as WWE chairman and CEO

  • Earlier in June, McMahon had stepped down from his roles after WWE and the Board of Directors revealed that a Special Committee of the Board will conduct an investigation into "alleged misconduct" by him and John Laurinaitis
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon(WWE)
Published on Jul 23, 2022 08:47 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Vince McMahon on Friday announced his decision to retire as World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO. The 77-year-old McMahon further revealed in the WWE release that his daughter, Stephanie, and incumbent WWE president Nick Khan, will take over the reigns as co-CEOs. The statement also added that Stephanie, who is the present interim CEO, will be named as the new chairwoman.

Earlier in June, McMahon had stepped down from his roles after WWE and the Board of Directors revealed that a Special Committee of the Board will conduct an investigation into "alleged misconduct" by him and John Laurinaitis, head of talent relations. He however had retained his role pertaining to WWE’s creative content.

"I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives -- in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan," McMahon said in a statement released Friday to WWE investors. "As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years."

Earlier on Friday it was announced that Triple H, aka Paul Levesque would resume his role as Executive Vice President, Talent Relations effective immediately. In September 2021, Triple H had undergone a heart surgery after suffering a cardiac arrest. The former WWE Champion, who was last seent on WWE TV on Night Two of WrestleMania 38, had retired from in-ring action following the heart condition.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” said Triple H.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

