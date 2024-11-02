WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in India

WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia once again. 2024 will see the sixth edition of Crown Jewel event. Several marquee matches will be taking place at Riyadh's Mohammed Abdo Arena. Four championship matches would be taking place in front of a jam-packed arena, while there is a huge six-man tag team bout featuring the OG bloodline comprising Roman Reigns and the Usos -- Jimmy and Jey. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will also battle it out in an expected heated singles match. Roman Reigns(AP)

This year, the event will also see a men's and women's Crown Jewel Championship match. WWE champion Cody Rhodes will face World Heavyweight champion Gunther while WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax will battle it out with WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

Each person's respective title won't be on the line but the winner will get the bragging rights over their opposing brand rival.

Here is the entire match-card for Crown Jewel 2024:

Fatal Four-Way WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane) vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Singles Match: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Singles Match: Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso) vs. The New Bloodline (Any three of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, or Jacob Fatu)

Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

Crown Jewel Championship Match: Gunther vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Streaming details

When will WWE Crown Jewel take place?

The Crown Jewel event will take place on Saturday, November 2 from 10:30 PM IST.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the WWE Crown Jewel?

The live broadcast of WWE Crown Jewel will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network -- Sony Sports 1/HD (English), Sony Sports 3/HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports 4/HD (Tamil/Telugu).

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Crown Jewel event?

The WWE Crown Jewel event can be streamed live on SonyLiv app.