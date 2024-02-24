WWE Elimination Chamber: Logan Paul eliminated by Randy Orton with surprise RKO

After his fairly recent entry into professional wrestling, Logan Paul has emerged as a big name in WWE. Considering the nature of this sport, one must face brutal attacks in the ring, regardless of winning championship titles. During the Elimination Chamber on February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, Paul faced some major blows inside the pod. Though the brass knuckles were permitted this time around, it proved to be of little help for the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Randy Orton eliminated Logan Paul during the WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 24(WWE/ Logan Paul/ X, formerly Twitter)

Randy Orton eliminates Logan Paul with RKO

It was a rough night for the 28-year-old social media celebrity inside the Elimination Chamber. On Saturday, the current WWE United States champion went against five wrestling stars, including Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley. Shortly after being thrashed by Lashley’s thunderous spear, Paul was eliminated by Orton, who knocked him out with his iconic signature move, the RKO.

Logan Paul takes his revenge on Randy Orton with brass knuckles

Following Orton's brutal move, Paul was effectively pinned down and declared eliminated from the round. However, the night wasn't over for him as he decided to take his revenge using the brass knuckles. In a shocking move, Paul vigorously hit Orton on his head from behind, costing the former the contest. After the heated exchange between The Viper and The Maverick, the winner of the brutal showdown, Drew McIntyre, pinned the former to secure his victory.

Fans delighted over Paul's elimination, rally behind Orton

Following the Elimination Chamber results, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. One WWE fan, declaring his support for Orton, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Yikes, that RKO hit like my Monday morning espresso shot! Who else thinks Randy's moves are like sneaky ninja skills?” Another fan said, “Ah... That has to be one of the best RKO's ever. Totally shut Logan Paul up.”