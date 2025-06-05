WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Full lineup for men’s and women’s matches

We are just a week away from one of WWE’s most thrilling nights of the year: Money in the Bank. This year’s event is going down Saturday at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and the excitement is already through the roof. This year’s event is going down Saturday at the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, and the excitement is already through the roof.(Getty Images via AFP)

After weeks of hard-fought qualifying matches, the final slots for both the Men’s and Women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches have been filled—and the competition is stacked.

Men’s money in the bank: A mix of power, speed, and star powerSolo SikoaThe men’s match is looking fierce. Things kicked off with punching his ticket to LA by taking down Jimmy Uso and Rey Fénix on SmackDown. Over on RAW, Penta earned his spot with a big win over Chad Gable and Dragon Lee, followed by Seth "Freakin" Rollins—no stranger to high-stakes matches—who beat Finn Bálor and Sami Zayn in a triple threat.

LA Knight secured his place next, defeating Aleister Black and Shinsuke Nakamura in classic SmackDown style. The final two spots were locked in on the last SmackDown and RAW before the event: Andrade El Idolo defeated Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes, while El Grande Americano outlasted CM Punk and AJ Styles in an intense triple threat.

Women’s money in the Bank: New faces, big names, and a lot to prove

The women’s match is just as exciting—and maybe even more unpredictable.

Alexa Bliss was the first to qualify, beating Chelsea Green and Michin in a tough opener. On RAW, NXT star Roxanne Perez made a huge statement by beating Natalya and Becky Lynch in her debut, while Rhea Ripley secured her spot after a gritty match with Kairi Sane (who had to compete alone after Zoey Stark was injured).

Naomi earned her spot next by beating Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, while rising star Giulia pulled off an upset win against Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega. The final spot went to the newest RAW acquisition, Stephanie Vaquer, who made an unforgettable first impression by beating Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile on her very first night.

The final lineups

Here’s how the official field looks for both matches:

Men’s money in the bank:

Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Seth Rollins vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. El Grande Americano

Women’s money in the bank:

Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi vs. Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer

With talent like this, it’s anyone’s briefcase to grab. Get ready—Money in the Bank is about to shake things up in a big way.