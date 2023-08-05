Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE SmackDown results(August 4, 2023): Jey Uso spears into Solo Sikoa, LA Knight surpasses Sheamus and more

WWE SmackDown results( August 4, 2023): Jey Uso spears into Solo Sikoa, LA Knight surpasses Sheamus and more

On Friday night SmackDown, Jey Uso took on Solo Sikoa in a head-to-head fight before his upcoming high voltage clash against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Interestingly, Jey surpassed Sikoa by hitting him with Reigns' signature move "the spear". In the climax of their fight, Sikoa seemed determined to win and tried to hit Jey with a Samoan Spike but the former Bloodline member ducked in the nick of time. He then super kicked Sikoa and followed it up with a spear move and an Uso Splash, to win the match.

Jey Uso took on Solo Sikoa in a head-to-head fight before his upcoming high voltage clash against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.(Twitter/@WWEonFOX)
Jey Uso took on Solo Sikoa in a head-to-head fight before his upcoming high voltage clash against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.(Twitter/@WWEonFOX)

Among other matches of the night, LA Knight surpassed Sheamus in a head-to-head fight. Zelina Vega conquered Iyo Sky. Austin Theory clashed against Cameron Grimes and defeated him.

Meanwhile, a big announcement was made on Friday that Edge would return to WWE in two weeks and celebrate 25th anniversary of his debut. There are speculations that Edge must announce his retirement upon his return.

ALSO READ| Roman Reigns reacts to speculations of ‘The Rock' returning to WWE at 2023 SummerSlam

Notably, 2023 WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on August 5, Saturday at Detroit in the United States. The grand event will see three title fights. Reigns will defend his title against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match. World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins will defend his crown against Finn Bálor. Drew McIntyre will aim to dethrone the current intercontinental champion Gunther.

At SummerSlam, all eyes will be on Jey on whether he is able to avenge the brutal beatdown and humiliation suffered by his brother Jimmy Uso at the hands of The Tribal Chief. A defeat for Reigns will question his leadership position in The Bloodline which has shrunk after the exit of the Uso brothers.

