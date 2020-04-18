Spruce up your home

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 17:22 IST

Being is quarantine is bringing out the creative side in most of us. From painting and cooking to tidying up and organising our living spaces, we’ve done it all. And now, with the lockdown extended further, why not push the envelope and invest our time in something more liberating and a tad bit permanent?

We all love our homes, and there’s something about the comfort that it provides that is not found elsewhere. How about sprucing up your lining pace to make it even more comfy and personalised. While isolation might seem a little overwhelming, you can use that little extra time to brighten up the setting around you. With just a few items, put together in quirky ways, the same monotonous space can be transformed into a mood-booster. Saloni Khosla, head of interior design, Pepperfry, Ali Baldiwala, partner in Baldiwala Associates — professional consultants in interior design, and Gita Hari, co-founder at Design Cafe, share some easy DIY ideas to add some buoyancy to your abode.

1.Make those walls a canvas – If you’re bored of looking at the monochromatic, austere wall of your bedroom, then make those walls pop. Add some colour by adorning your bedroom or study wall with a woven rug or an old silk sari, making for a bright tapestry. Wall stencilling is probably the most effective way to add colour and vibrancy to your walls without the cost of hiring a professional. All you need is stencils in different shapes and spend your afternoon displaying them creatively. Chequered patterns add plenty of life and style to the room. A friendly hack to the pocket and eye!

2. Personalise accessories - And if you’re looking to mix family time with this DIY décor, you can even try some personalised wall art. Embellish some cardboard or a bedsheet with the signature handprints of your family members and display it on the walls of your hallway.

3.Turn your utility items into décor - Too much clutter and no rack to organise? Fret not, bring out the old ladder and utilise it as a clothes stand to help you maintain a pristine abode. You can stack up the clothes in a colour co-ordinated fashion and jazz it up with some fairy lights or artificial climbers.

4.Repurpose and refashion - Lend an industrial touch to an old vase by splashing some peppy colours and warping it with a metallic wire. Fill it with some dry sticks or paper flowers and place it on the coffee table as a centrepiece. Alternatively, you can take old glass bottles and re-purpose them for to create an elegant vase. Paint them in a monochromatic neutral tone and adorn them with lace or petite ribbons to add a touch of dainty finesse.

5.Go crazy with cloth - Spread some colour around! For a special family meal, you can make your dining table bright by dyeing your table napkins in vivid acrylic paints.

6. Plants - if you have plants around, just tucked in corners of your home, get them placed in better spots. Greens always uplifts one’s mood. If you have indoor plants place them around in ways you can always see them.

7. Declutter - we tend to hoard things. It’s human nature to save that one piece for a rainy day. It’s time to prioritise things you need and let go of the ones you don’t. This will not only make your space look more refined and neat but also will help you maintain a sort of cleanliness and hygiene in general. Getting rid of the mess and extra items on bed side tables, study desks, dining tops etc. allows one’s mind to think better and makes you more efficient. Also cleaning is therapeutic for most, so must try.

8. Throw in the real ‘You’ - Now that this house you have invested so many months into, is yours, so it should look like it is yours. All the travel souvenirs you have, the hobbies you have given a form to must find their place in your new home. It not only adds originality to your home but also adds to the grandeur and ambience. See? It’s easy-peasy. Small tricks with a big impact, that is what they are. So, the next time your builder, carpenter, designer gives you a hard time, just resort to these itty-bitty tips and convert your sweet home to something that everyone envies!

Recycling is the name of the game

The living room is where we might be spending most of our time, and it’s good to add a little zing and colour to our sofas for a new look. Dimple Ahuja, creative director, Studio Malabar, says, “You can do this by using your old Benarasi, Patola or embroidered dupattas, colourful saris or eye-catching printed stoles. You can display them either on the sides, one half of the sofa or just at the back rest. You can experiment with the placing as per your likes to enhance your sofa. If you have a round-table, you can use a bright printed scarf placed in the square format along with a plant at the centre (maybe a small money plant) placed in red, blue, green pottery.