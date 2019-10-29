e-paper
2-year-old boy trapped in abandoned borewell in TN dead: Official

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said the body of the child was in a “highly decomposed” state.

tamil-nadu Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:58 IST
The two year-old boy who was stuck in an abandoned borewell since Friday near Tiruchirapalli is dead, an official said on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan said the body of the child was in a “highly decomposed” state.

“Efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the child,” he told PTI in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sujith had fallen into the disused farm borewell while playing near his house at Nadukattupatti on Friday evening and various central and state agencies were called in to rescue him.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 03:57 IST

