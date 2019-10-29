After 75 hours of rescue ops, 2-year-old Sujith Wilson sstuck in Tamil Nadu borewell found dead

tamil-nadu

After 75 hours of efforts to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson, who was trapped in a tubewell near Trichy, was declared dead by the Tamil Nadu government early Tuesday.

Revenue administration and disaster management commissioner J Radhakrishnan told reporters in Nadukkattupatti village that the boy, who was trapped in the open borewell since Friday evening, has died.

“We have noticed the decaying smell from the borewell. The medical team learned the body is in a highly decomposed state. After several hours of the marathon rescue operation, we are in a position to declare the sad news that Sujith is no more,” Radhakrishnan told media at 2.30 am.

Around 4 am, Sujith’s body was taken out by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force. His body was sent to Manapparai Government Hospital for the autopsy and will shortly be handed over to his parents, said officers.

Sujith Wilson, who was playing near the 600-feet low open borewell, fell into it on Friday evening. The two-year-old was found at a depth of 20-feet earlier on Friday night. However, on Saturday morning, TN Minister Vijaya Bhaskar said that the he had further slipped to 88 feet.

Efforts by experts rescue Sujith by pulling him out through the borewell robot went futile following which the government had decided to drill another well near the 600-feet low tube well. However, now as the rescue operation is over both the borewells will be closed with concrete materials, Trichy collector S Sivarasu said.

Two rigs were used in the drilling operation since Sunday. However, rescue efforts were hampered by rocky soil and rain. On Monday night, the rig drilled around 60 feet parallel to the existing tubewell, sources said. A firefighter was then sent into the newly dug well to learn its nature. He returned safely.

The officials had planned to drill upto 98 feet to rescue the boy.

Meanwhile, the entire country Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were praying for Sujith’s rescue.

Over 800 people from NDRF, SDRF, TN Police, Revenue department and experts were involved in the rescue operation since Friday.

