e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

After tiff, Class 10 boy kills classmate with scissor

The two boys were studying at a residential co-education school, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in Kodaikanal, about 530 km from here.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jul 31, 2019 14:50 IST

Chennai
A Class 10 boy was murdered allegedly by his classmate at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.
A Class 10 boy was murdered allegedly by his classmate at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu.(Representational Image)

In a shocking incident, a Class 10 boy was murdered allegedly by his classmate at Kodaikanal in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu, the police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the deceased -- Kapil Raghavendra -- had a tiff with his classmate. During the fight, Raghavendra was stabbed with a scissor and hit with a cricket stump.

The two boys were studying at a residential co-education school, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in Kodaikanal, about 530 km from here.

According to the police, the boy who assaulted Raghavendra has admitted to the crime and has been lodged into an observation home.

The deceased hailed from the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 14:50 IST

tags
more from tamil nadu
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG Siddhartha’s body foundIMA strike over NMC bill 2019Ashes, England vs AustraliaTriple Talaq Bill in Rajya SabhaUnnao rape survivor’s accident
    don't miss