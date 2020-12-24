Alagiri to consult supporters on launching new party, meet Rajinikanth

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:35 IST

Expelled DMK leader and the elder son of M Karunanidhi, MK Alagiri, has said he will take a decision on launching a political party after consultation with supporters on January 3 in Madurai.

The former Union minister was speaking to reporters after visiting his ailing mother Dayalu Ammal in Chennai. “I have fixed a consultative meeting on January 3 with my supporters in Madurai and I will take a decision based on their advice,” Alagiri said. Responding to a question on whether he will launch a new political party, he said, “Definitely, I will act depending on what my supporters tell me.”

Alagiri reiterated that he will participate in the upcoming 2021 assembly elections. “Like I’ve said before, even voting is a way of participation. So is contesting or campaigning for the elections,” he said, leaving everyone guessing.

As the DMK kicked off the poll campaign, led by party president and Alagiri’s estranged younger brother, MK Stalin, also the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Alagiri dismissed questions of DMK extending an olive branch to him.

The state politics has witnessed prolonged sibling rivalry between Karunanidhi’s two sons. Alagiri was once the party’s organising secretary of Tamil Nadu’s southern districts and Madurai was his bastion. But his father expelled him in 2014 for violating party discipline.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with Covid-19 restrictions, PETA cries foul

Alagiri also said that he would meet actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth when he’s in Chennai but ruled out any alliance with him. “I have not met him on his birthday--December 12-- so I’ll meet him when he’s in Chennai,” said Alagiri.

Rajinikanth has announced the launch of his political party in January. The actor was recently shooting for his latest film ‘Annathe’ in Hyderabad, under the Sun Pictures banner, owned by Karunanidhi’s grand nephew Kalanidhi Maran. With shooting suspended after crew members tested positive for Covid-19, Rajinikanth is returning to the city.