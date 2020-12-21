DMK launches Mission-200 ahead of Tamil Nadu polls

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 07:54 IST

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday launched a campaign to win over 200 seats in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly election.

“We are not fighting only to win 117 seats (half-way mark in the 234-member assembly) but we must aim for 200 and more. We shouldn’t lose a seat below that number. We shouldn’t even lose an inch,” DMK president MK Stalin said while addressing thousands of party functionaries in Chennai.

The DMK on Sunday also launched another campaign “We reject ADMK” under which 1,600 party leaders will conduct 16,000 grama sabha meetings between December 23 and January 10 to highlight “failure of the AIADMK government” in key sectors such as education and agriculture.

A day ago, Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK co-cordinator Edappadi Palaniswami launched the party campaign from his home constituency in Salem.